Home Entertainment Tamil

'Adho Andha Paravai Pola' director KR Vinoth all praise for actress Amala Paul

“It’s not easy to find a producer for a female-centric film, especially one that’s set in a forest,” says a smiling Vinoth as we sit down to discuss his upcoming film.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Amala Paul in Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The enthusiasm of a debutant director is evident when director KR Vinoth speaks about his film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola (AAPP). Vinoth, who has worked as an associate director for Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and previously assisted director G Kicha (who directed Bhavani IPS), says he’s glad about getting everything he aspired for a perfect film.

“It’s not easy to find a producer for a female-centric film, especially one that’s set in a forest,” says a smiling Vinoth as we sit down to discuss his upcoming film.

“In a nutshell, AAPP is about how a woman should be. At its heart, the film talks about how, when faced with a challenging situation, one shouldn’t fall victim but summon the courage to swim through it. AAPP is about how a young female entrepreneur finds her way after getting lost in a forest,” he says.

Vinoth adds that the title, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, inspired from the cult song of MGR’s Aayirathil Oruvan penned by Kannadasan, signifies the essence of the film. “We thought of a lot of titles and it was executive producer’s idea to go ahead with AAPP. The original song repeatedly talks about hope and that’s what AAPP is about.”

Director KR Vinoth

AAPP’s story is by Arun Rajagopalan and the challenges of shooting what’s on paper was something that quite daunted Vinoth. “It was one of the first things I told Amala Paul when we sat down for discussion. For example, in one particular scene, she needed to get down a 60 ft tree without a body double — and she did. There are a lot of such risky scenes and after Amala Paul listened to the script, she instantly agreed to doing it all on her own. What many don’t know is that she’s an adventure enthusiast and has done a lot of trekking,” he says. Amala Paul also apparently showed great involvement in her hair styling and costume selection. “She took on the challenge of working on such a film and put forth ideas on how her character could be etched. She’ll be seen in the same costume for much of this film. Actors like to show themselves in as much an attractive light as possible but she didn’t mind that at all. Her character falls down at a point and leaves a facial scar. Amala Paul had no qualms about these scenes,” says Vinoth, who adds the actor had no airs about working with a debutant.

“She respects the profession. She knows her position in the industry and is ready to strive hard to maintain it. To get some action sequences in one shot, we had to go for multiple takes but not once did she complain.”

The film has been extensively shot in the lush jungles of the Western Ghats in Wayanad and Kerala. “We shot in the interiors, about two kilometres past the inhabitable region. We could only shoot from the morning, so we had to go in before sunrise, and we had to wrap up by 4:30. We’d come out only for lunch and sometimes even that would get delivered inside. Comforts like a caravan, were not possible. We would hear the sounds of wild animals and used small crackers in the jungle to make sure they didn’t come visiting (smiles),” he says.

Samir Kochhar, the popular host of Indian Premier League, is making his Tamil debut with this film. “We wanted a fresh face who could also perform well. We explored options and felt he was apt. He himself has dubbed for his portions. There’s also Ashish Vidyarthi sir and though there’s no denying the amazing films he has done so far, I’m confident that AAPP will be an important film in his career.”

Shooting is over now, and the postproduction work is on in full swing. “We’re currently working on the teaser and trailer, and the film is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year, or by the first week of January.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KR Vinoth Adho Andha Paravai Pola Amala Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp