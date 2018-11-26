By Online Desk

Legendary director K Balachander's wife Rajam passed away today at around 4:30 am in Chennai. Ill-health seems to be the cause behind the demise of Rajam Balachander. She was 84.

Rajam Balachander was survived by her son Prasanna and daughter Pushpa Kandaswamy. Her last rites will be performed at around 3 pm today.

It must be noted that K Balachander passed away four years back in December 2014. He is considered as the godfather of many actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Balachander was a trendsetter, directing many women-centric films. He was also honoured with Padmashri in 1987.