Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth-Shankar's 2.0 in trouble: Cellular operators association file complaint against filmmakers

The COAI has filed a complaint against the makers for 'promoting anti-scientific attitudes towards mobile phones and cellular networks'. 

Published: 27th November 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 2.0 (Youtube trailer screengrab)

By Online Desk

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has filed a complaint against the makers of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 for 'promoting anti-scientific attitudes towards mobile phones and cellular networks'. 

In their complaint addressed to the I&B Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the non-profit telecommunication association has slammed the film for “falsely depicting mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings."

In 2.0, Akshay plays the role of a crazed ornithologist who blames mobile phones for the death of animals and birds resulting from electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions from such devices. Protesting this premise, COAI said in its statement that there is “no evidence” for such an impact of mobile services and towers and thus the film’s concept is prejudicial to members of the association. As a result, they have accused the makers of violating the guidelines of the Indian Cinematograph Act (1952) and has requested the I&B Ministry and the CBFC to intervene in the matter. 

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a follow-up to his hugely-successful 2010 sci-fi film, Enthiran/Robot. Produced by LYCA Productions, 2.0 is made on an estimated budget of Rs. 510 crore and is touted as the biggest film to be made in India so far. 

The film is releasing in 14 languages on November 29, 2018. 

(The story originally appeared on www.cinemaexpress.com)

TAGS
Enthiran 2.0 2.0 Rajinikanth Akshay Kumar

