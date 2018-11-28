Bigg Boss Tamil stars Mahat and Yashika Aannand team up for horror thriller

Gopinath Rajendran By

A number of Bigg Boss Tamil contestants have been teaming up for films in recent times. After the success of Pyaar Prema Kadhal that starred Season 1 contestants, Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, we had confirmed recently that Season 2 contestants, Mahat and Aishwarya Dutta, will be teaming up for an untitled film. It’s now known that Mahat will also be working on a film with another co-contestant, Yashika Aannand. The film, a horror thriller, will be directed by cousins Magesh and Venkatesh, who go by the name Magven. ​

Speaking about the film, Venkatesh says, “There’s an issue we see in our day-to-day life that has been the cause of many deaths and other dire consequences, but the government and people have turned a blind eye towards it. I can’t divulge what the issue is, but it’s something that deserves attention. Usually, in a horror film, there will be a reason behind the death of the character that ends up as the ghost, but our film will be a thriller with a social cause.”

The untitled film, which will be a Tamil-Kannada bilingual shot in Chennai and Bengaluru, will also star Munishkanth and Ma Ka Pa Anandh. The film will be officially launched today and will go on floors from January. The makers are aiming for a Summer 2019 release.