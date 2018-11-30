Home Entertainment Tamil

2.0 shows sold out for the weekend as fans seek repeat bookings

The film has Rajinikanth reprising his role as Vaseegaran, the scientist as well as Chitti, the robot.

Published: 30th November 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fans at Rohini Theatre in Chennai on Thursday | Bobby Derin

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest offering, 2.0, seems poised to keep its momentum at the box office through the weekend, according to theatres in the city and the state. The Shankar-directorial is the sequel to 2010’s Enthiran and is India’s first film to be fully shot in 3D. The film has Rajinikanth reprising his role as Vaseegaran, the scientist as well as Chitti, the robot, with Akshay Kumar playing the main antagonist.

Mr Mariyappan, manager of Albert theatres, says all shows for the weekend are sold out. “The reception was very good. People have taken to the special effects and action sequences in a big way. The BO pull of the Superstar is intact. With positive reviews being shared, we are looking at an occupancy of over 95% next week too.”

Reuben, owner of GK cinemas says, “Our decision to install a 4D sound system for this film seems to have paid off. Based on what I saw, Rajini fans are going for repeat bookings, and even the family audience seems impressed. We are booked out till Sunday night. Good word of mouth appears to have helped, as shows for Monday and Tuesday too are filling fast.”

A spokesperson from SPI Cinemas concurs. “2.0 shows are completely sold out across all our properties in Chennai and Coimbatore for the weekend.”Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam says the reception in the south has been well on track. “3D shows are sold out on Sunday. The only reason why Saturday is not sold out yet is because of schools and exam season. But if things stay the course, we can expect that to fill up by tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh says the response to the Hindi version has been exemplary. “On a weekday, an 8 am show was 90% sold out for the Hindi version in Mumbai. This, when advance booking opened only on Wednesday. ”2.0 was released on Thursday in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
(With inputs from Mani Prabhu)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth 2.0 Shankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp