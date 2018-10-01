Ashok Selvan begins shooting for Redrum

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Thegidi fame Ashok Selvan, who was last seen in the Netflix-only release Sila Samayangalil, began shooting for his next film Redrum yesterday. Directed by well known ad-film maker Vikram Sreedharan, the film will also star Kannada actor Samyuktha Hornad, whose last project in Tamil was Prakash Raj’s Un Samayal Arayil.

With music by Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Kugan S Palani, the project is produced by Sundar A.“It is a romantic horror film. There is a lot of mystery in the film with stylish execution. The title is inspired from The Shining. The title had relevance to the story and both the director and I are huge Stanlety Kubrick fans; so we thought we’ll use it,” says Ashok Selvan.