Home Entertainment Tamil

Ashok Selvan begins shooting for Redrum

Thegidi fame Ashok Selvan, who was last seen in the Netflix-only release Sila Samayangalil, began shooting for his next film Redrum yesterday

Published: 01st October 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Thegidi fame Ashok Selvan, who was last seen in the Netflix-only release Sila Samayangalil, began shooting for his next film Redrum yesterday. Directed by well known ad-film maker Vikram Sreedharan, the film will also star Kannada actor Samyuktha Hornad, whose last project in Tamil was Prakash Raj’s Un Samayal Arayil.

With music by Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Kugan S Palani, the project is produced by Sundar A.“It is a romantic horror film. There is a lot of mystery in the film with stylish execution. The title is inspired from The Shining. The title had relevance to the story and both the director and I are huge Stanlety Kubrick fans; so we thought we’ll use it,” says Ashok Selvan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC