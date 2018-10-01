Home Entertainment Tamil

Manikandan Achari is all praise for Rajinikanth

Kammattipadam fame Manikandan R Achari recently revealed that he is part of Rajinikanth's new film Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Kammattipadam fame Manikandan R Achari recently revealed that he is part of Rajinikanth's new film Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In a Facebook post, the actor, who has a small role in the film, showered praises on Rajinikanth. 

Manikandan wrote: "I got to experience the phenomenon that is Rajini sir first-hand. Humility and punctuality are two of his best qualities. He doesn't hesitate to ask doubts and take suggestions from his director. He still has the energy of a 20-year-old.

He is a big textbook, and though I couldn't read this textbook completely, I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with him."The actor was recently seen in Eeda. He will next appear in Kayamkulam Kochunni with Nivin Pauly. He is also  slated to play 'Ripper' Chandran in a biopic.

