Poorna to play a cop in Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Last seen in Savarakathi, alongside director Ram and Mysskin, Poorna will next appear in the role of a sub-inspector in Vemal’s upcoming comedy, Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku (IEMI).

About her role in the film, director AR Mukesh says, “We actually wanted to cast a male actor for the role. But we felt that Poorna’s new tomboyish looks would be apt for it and changed the character to a lady sub-inspector. I’ve made sure that her role is as important as Vemal’s in the film. Since IEMI is a fun film she didn’t have to undergo any special preparation for the role.”

Also starring Ashna Zaveri of Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham-fame and Singam Puli in important roles, the film is currently in the post-production stage. Co-produced by Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre, IEMI is expected to hit screens after Diwali.