Poorna to play a cop in Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku

Last seen in Savarakathi, alongside director Ram and Mysskin, Poorna will next appear in the role of a sub-inspector in Vemal’s upcoming comedy, Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku (IEMI).

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

About her role in the film, director AR Mukesh says, “We actually wanted to cast a male actor for the role. But we felt that Poorna’s new tomboyish looks would be apt for it and changed the character to a lady sub-inspector. I’ve made sure that her role is as important as Vemal’s in the film. Since IEMI is a fun film she didn’t have to undergo any special preparation for the role.”

Also starring Ashna Zaveri of Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham-fame and Singam Puli in important roles, the film is currently in the post-production stage. Co-produced by Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre, IEMI is expected to hit screens after Diwali.

