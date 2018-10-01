Siddharth to appear in a Netflix series?

By Express News Service

Actor Siddharth seems to be in the mood to experiment. After making his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep in Kammara Sambhavam, and co-writing, starring in and producing the trilingual Aval, he might soon move on to the web series space. The Rang De Basanti actor will reportedly play a role in an upcoming web series backed by Netflix. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the series is said to be bold in its treatment.

Apart from Siddharth, it is reported that Huma Qureshi has also been approached to play a role in the project. However, official confirmation is awaited. It is notable that Siddharth and Deepa have previously worked together on the 2012 film, Midnight Children.

Netflix made a successful debut in the Indian web series arena with the much-acclaimed Sacred Games. The streaming platform followed that up with the mini series Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte.