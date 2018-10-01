Vijay cried all night because of harsh criticism: Actor Sanjeev

By Online Desk

It's no secret that 'Thalapathy' Vijay and actor Sanjeev share a long-standing friendship that has lasted nearly three decades. Sanjeev in a recent interview stated that there was a time when Vijay cried all night due to the harsh remarks he received from a leading magazine for his performance in his debut film 'Naalaiya Theerpu'.

During an interaction with Behindwoods, Sanjeev recalled an incident that happened after the release of Vijay's debut film. He said," Vijay cried..he cried a lot...he literally cried all night. No debut hero wants to receive harsh remarks, that too from a leading magazine. At that age of 20, anyone would be vexed in such situations. If it was today's Vijay, he would have handled the situation better. He was very upset. But, he proved himself in the years that followed. Later, the same magazine waited for Vijay to give them his approval for a still on their magazine cover. This is achievement right."

Sanjeev also narrated another interesting incident where he and Vijay had a fight and ended up not speaking to each other for nearly six months.

He said, "I, Vijay and our other friends gathered for a dinner. We were having a conversation which turned out into an argument. Without knowing the complete details about the incident involving Vijay and our other friend, I took the side of my other friend and at a point Vijay became angry. This literally led to him storming out of the place and we ended up not talking with each other for six months."

"Vijay is the kind of person who doesn't use harsh words but his silence killed me. Later I realized that I was wrong and I apologized to him on live TV during an interview. After watching that interview, Vijay called me up and we patched up things. I know that Vijay can't keep a grudge for long.", Sanjeev said.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in AR Murugadoss's Sarkar for which the audio launch is slated to happen on October 2, while Sanjeev was recently seen in Vikram-starrer Saamy Square.