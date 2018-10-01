Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay cried all night because of harsh criticism: Actor Sanjeev

Actor Sanjeev in an interview stated that there was a time when Vijay cried all night due to the negative remark he received.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay

Actor Vijay (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

It's no secret that 'Thalapathy' Vijay and actor Sanjeev share a long-standing friendship that has lasted nearly three decades. Sanjeev in a recent interview stated that there was a time when Vijay cried all night due to the harsh remarks he received from a leading magazine for his performance in his debut film 'Naalaiya Theerpu'.

During an interaction with Behindwoods, Sanjeev recalled an incident that happened after the release of Vijay's debut film. He said," Vijay cried..he cried a lot...he literally cried all night. No debut hero wants to receive harsh remarks, that too from a leading magazine. At that age of 20, anyone would be vexed in such situations. If it was today's Vijay, he would have handled the situation better. He was very upset. But, he proved himself in the years that followed. Later, the same magazine waited for Vijay to give them his approval for a still on their magazine cover. This is achievement right."      

Sanjeev also narrated another interesting incident where he and Vijay had a fight and ended up not speaking to each other for nearly six months.

He said, "I, Vijay and our other friends gathered for a dinner. We were having a conversation which turned out into an argument. Without knowing the complete details about the incident involving Vijay and our other friend, I took the side of my other friend and at a point Vijay became angry. This literally led to him storming out of the place and we ended up not talking with each other for six months."

"Vijay is the kind of person who doesn't use harsh words but his silence killed me. Later I realized that I was wrong and I apologized to him on live TV during an interview. After watching that interview, Vijay called me up and we patched up things. I know that Vijay can't keep a grudge for long.", Sanjeev said.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in AR Murugadoss's Sarkar for which the audio launch is slated to happen on October 2, while Sanjeev was recently seen in Vikram-starrer Saamy Square.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Sanjeev Actor Vijay Naalaiya Theerpu Actor Sanjeev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament