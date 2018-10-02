Home Entertainment Tamil

Regina Cassandra plays a dancer in Arvind Swami starrer 'Kallapart'

After her last release, Mr Chandramouli, Regina Cassandra has started shooting for her next in Tamil.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

After her last release, Mr Chandramouli, Regina Cassandra has started shooting for her next in Tamil. Titled Kallapart, the film which went on the floors recently, is a thriller directed by Achamindri-fame Rajapandi. A giant set has been constructed at the AVM studios for the film and a month long schedule is planned.

Regina, who has been  busy in Tollywood, is looking at more scripts in Tamil this year. Speaking about what made her choose Kalkapart, she says, “I love the thriller genre. I like watching and reading thrillers. So when director Rajapandi told me the story, I was drawn to it. I was also impressed by the way he narrated the story, his frankness and his absolutely calm demeanour. That’s a very important quality for a director. He also has a strong technical sensibility.”

Regina is thrilled to have a meaty role opposite Arvind Swami in this film. “There are very few characters in the story, so each one has an important part to play. Apart from Arvind sir and me, there is a child actor and Saranya Ponvannan ma’am.”

Though initially tight-lipped, she finally reveals her role, “I can’t reveal much, but I play a contemporary dancer in the film. It’s not a run-of-the-mill story.”

In preparation for her role, Regina has already begun her homework. “I wanted to get my body language right. So I started brushing up on tango, jazz and contemporary dance by taking lessons every evening. It’s also a great way to keep fit.”

