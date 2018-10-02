WATCH | Behind the scenes video of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 reveal tremendous effort

By Online Desk

In a newly released a making video of '2.0', the magnum opus Shankar is making with Superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, we get to see a glimpse of the tremendous effort that went behind the movie.

The team released the fourth part in the 'making of 2.0' series on Monday.

The video boasts of the incredible brains who worked hard to bring the thrilling scenes to the screens. Around 3000 technicians across the globe have worked in the movie with 1000 VFX artists, 10 concept artists and 25 3D designers.

Watch the video here:

25 studios worldwide have collaborated to create 2150 VFX shots, 1000 complex VFX shots for the film.

We also get to see cinematographer Nirav Shah, sound designer Rasool Pookkutty, editor Anthony and VFX editor V Srinivasa Mohan as well as composer A R Rahman during the production.

2.0 has used technologies like Native 3D, Animatronics, V-Cam technology, spider cam system and Lidar Scanning.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

The international animatronics and special FX team include Legacy Effects and Quantum Creation Creation FX.

While Bosco Ceaser has helmed the choreography department, four renowned stunt directors-Kenny Bates, Steve Griffin, Nick Powell and Silva have created action sequences for the epic movie.

The video ends with the title, "Effort Unlimited, From the team of 2.0."

Directed by Shankar, '2.0', is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran' - released in Hindi as "Robot".

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema' will hit the screens on 29 November 2018.