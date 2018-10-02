Home Entertainment Tamil

When my traffic cop husband narrated an incident about Ajith, I got goosebumps: Actress Tamil Selvi

Kollywood actress and 'Mouna Ragam' serial fame MV Tamil Selvi recently shared an incident her husband told her about 'Thala' Ajith Kumar.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith

Actor Ajith Kumar (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

In a recent interview with 'Talk of Cinema', Tamil Selvi said, "My husband is a traffic cop and once he told me an incident which happened late at night when he was on duty. It was past midnight and the traffic signal was not working properly. Usually, at night, people don't follow traffic rules but there was this one vehicle which was waiting for a long time for the traffic signal's light to turn to green."

"My husband was eager to know who was behind the wheels of the vehicle. He approached the vehicle and was shocked to find Ajith in the car. When he narrated this incident, I got goosebumps. Ajith is definitely an example of how a person should live his life. He is the kind of person one could speak about for years," she said.

Ajith is currently busy with his upcoming flick 'Viswasam' which is his fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film is slated to release during the Pongal holidays.

The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is also her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.

