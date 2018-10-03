Home Entertainment Tamil

'NOTA' actor Sanchana Natarajan is not a regular heroine

Sanchana Natarajan will soon be seen in an important role in the upcoming bilingual, NOTA.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After appearing in a small role in Irudhi Suttru and its Telugu remake Guru, and playing one of the leads in Balaji Mohan's web series, As I'm Suffering from Kadhal, Sanchana Natarajan will soon be seen in an important role in the upcoming bilingual, NOTA.

Sanchana in NOTA (Photo | Instagram)

The actor says she was surprised to get the call from director Anand Shankar. "He wanted a new face for the role," she says, adding that the two things that worked in her favour were the understanding ways of lead actor Vijay Devarakonda and the space provided by Anand. "Vijay was always eager to learn and keen to know the meaning of his dialogues. Anand encouraged good camaraderie on the sets and gave us room to improvise."

Saying she does not look at NOTA as her "make-or-break" film, Sanchana adds, "I'm just delighted to have played a little part in what could well be the next best thing to have happened in Kollywood."

And what's next for her? "I've given my nod to a crime thriller helmed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame. The director has assured me that, just like in NOTA, my character in his film will be a pivotal one."

ALSO READ:

We kept glaring at the director for the tough song: NOTA star Vijay Devarakonda on 'Shot Number'

Vijay Deverakonda’s NOTA  based on a novel

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Devarakonda NOTA As I'm Suffering from Kadhal Irudhi Suttru Sanchana Natarajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices