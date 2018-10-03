'NOTA' actor Sanchana Natarajan is not a regular heroine

By Express News Service

After appearing in a small role in Irudhi Suttru and its Telugu remake Guru, and playing one of the leads in Balaji Mohan's web series, As I'm Suffering from Kadhal, Sanchana Natarajan will soon be seen in an important role in the upcoming bilingual, NOTA.

Sanchana in NOTA (Photo | Instagram)

The actor says she was surprised to get the call from director Anand Shankar. "He wanted a new face for the role," she says, adding that the two things that worked in her favour were the understanding ways of lead actor Vijay Devarakonda and the space provided by Anand. "Vijay was always eager to learn and keen to know the meaning of his dialogues. Anand encouraged good camaraderie on the sets and gave us room to improvise."

Saying she does not look at NOTA as her "make-or-break" film, Sanchana adds, "I'm just delighted to have played a little part in what could well be the next best thing to have happened in Kollywood."

And what's next for her? "I've given my nod to a crime thriller helmed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame. The director has assured me that, just like in NOTA, my character in his film will be a pivotal one."

