Sasikumar’s next, Kombu Vatcha Singamda

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Sasikumar would be teaming up with director SR Prabhakaran for the sequel to the director’s debut film, Sundarapandian, and that it would be produced by Inder Kumar of the Redhan - The Cinema People banner. It’s now known that the film has been titled Kombu Vatcha Singamda.

Speaking about the film, producer Inder Kumar says, “It will be a direct sequel to Sundarapandian and you can expect the same flavour as the original film. We are glad that veteran director Mahendran sir is playing a pivotal role in the film which also stars Soori, Yogi Babu and Hareesh Peradi. I’m also playing a role in this film. The heroine is yet to be finalised. The film will go on floors on the 22nd of this month and will be shot in Pollachi, Tenkasi and Karaikudi. “

NK Ekambaram of Kanthaswamy fame is handling the cinematography, while Dhibu Ninan Thomas will be composing the music for Kombu Vatcha Singamda. Suriya released the title motion poster of the film on Twitter yesterday.