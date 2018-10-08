Vijay Sethupathi stands out as 'Shilpa' in the first look of Super Deluxe

By Online Desk

One can always trust 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi to take up versatile and challenging roles in Tamil cinema. While fans are still reeling from the hangover of his performances in 'Chekka Chivandha Vaanam' and '96', the first look of 'Super Deluxe' released on Monday, in which Sethupathi plays a transwoman.

In a recent press meet with Vikatan, Sethupathi talked about 'Super Deluxe' and his character, Shilpa.

"Shilpa is a very important character to me," he said. "When Kumararaja told me about this script I said, 'You can give me whatever fee you like, but please give this character to me.'"

Sethupathi also spoke about his experience with dressing up for the film: "More than acting as a transgender, I realised the femininity in me. It's very addictive to be a woman, to dress up like one. I realised woman dress up like queens and princesses. I think it's a gift to be born as a woman."

Sethupathi also talked about the hardships of transgender community. "I can't say enough about how difficult it is to live like a transgender. It isn't their choice. Everyone knows that it isn't their fault, but they still push them away from society."



Super deluxe will also star Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan. A video posted by director Thiagarajan Kumararaja shows a glimpse of Samantha's character, Vaembu.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the music composer for the film, has teased his work on Twitter recently.

While the project is produced by Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, in association with East West Dream Works Entertainment & Alchemy Vision Workz, the cinematography is by the popular PC Sreeram.