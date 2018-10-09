Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Nayanthara starrer 'Airaa': Another female-oriented film from the Lady Superstar?

Nayanthara's determined look in the first poster of Airaa, makes fans wonder - Will this one also be a female oriented film?

Published: 09th October 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

The first look of 'Airaa' (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Nayanthara's determined look in the first poster of Airaa, makes fans wonder - will this one also be a female-orientedd film?

In a recent event by Behindwoods, Nayantara said, "Only when I get awards I realise how many movies I've done."

On Tuesday, the first look of the actress' 63rd movie also drove home the realisation that it has been 15 years since the Lady Superstar has made a mark in the film industry.

'Airaa' is said to be a supernatural thriller directed by Sarjun MK, who is known for his film 'Echcharikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamaadum Idam'. The project will by produced by 'Aramm' producer Kotapadi J Rajesh. 

The shooting of the film is complete and it is said to be a dual role for Nayanthara, which is also evident from the poster. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Kalaiarasan.

Music for Airaa is composed by KS Sundaramurthy, a young artiste who is known for his work in '8 Thottakkal'.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in the films 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' and 'Kolamaavu Kokila', she will be seen in another thriller movie called 'Kolayuthir Kaalam' by Chakri Toleti. As she will also appear in the Telugu epic film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', it is evident that the Lady Superstar's line up of hits will go on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nayanthara Yogi Babu Airaa lady superstar Aramm Imaikkaa Nodigal Kolamaavu Kokila Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap