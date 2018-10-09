First look of Nayanthara starrer 'Airaa': Another female-oriented film from the Lady Superstar?

By Online Desk

Nayanthara's determined look in the first poster of Airaa, makes fans wonder - will this one also be a female-orientedd film?

In a recent event by Behindwoods, Nayantara said, "Only when I get awards I realise how many movies I've done."

On Tuesday, the first look of the actress' 63rd movie also drove home the realisation that it has been 15 years since the Lady Superstar has made a mark in the film industry.

'Airaa' is said to be a supernatural thriller directed by Sarjun MK, who is known for his film 'Echcharikkai Idhu Manidhargal Nadamaadum Idam'. The project will by produced by 'Aramm' producer Kotapadi J Rajesh.

The shooting of the film is complete and it is said to be a dual role for Nayanthara, which is also evident from the poster. The film also stars Yogi Babu and Kalaiarasan.

Music for Airaa is composed by KS Sundaramurthy, a young artiste who is known for his work in '8 Thottakkal'.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in the films 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' and 'Kolamaavu Kokila', she will be seen in another thriller movie called 'Kolayuthir Kaalam' by Chakri Toleti. As she will also appear in the Telugu epic film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', it is evident that the Lady Superstar's line up of hits will go on.