GV Prakash starrer 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam' to premiere at Tokyo Film Festival

By Express News Service

Director Rajiv Menon's Sarvam Thaala Mayam, starring GV Prakash and 8 Thottakal-fame Aparna Balamurali, is all set to premiere at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) before its release in India. Said to be a musical, the film will be about a young aspiring percussionist who wants to break social barriers to learn music.

The movie is third film Rajiv Menon's direction. Menon had previously directed superhits like 'Kandukondein Kandukondein' and 'Minsara Kanavu'. Menon is also known for his cinematography for Mani Ratnam films like 'Guru' and 'Kadal'.

The director tweeted about the big news on Saturday.

Elated to share with you'll that #SarvamThaalaMayam is selected to premiere at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival! pic.twitter.com/4lUYHcQ3zB — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) October 6, 2018

The film's crew also includes AR Rahman, who is composing music for his nephew GV Prakash for the first time. They have previously worked on several songs together such as Chikku Bukku Rayile in Gentleman and Mersal Arasan in Mersal. Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has also been roped in for the film to be shot with live sync sound technology.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam also stars Nedumudi Venu, Vineeth, Kumaravel, and Dhivyadarshini.

(This article is from www.cinemaexpress.com)