Home Entertainment Tamil

Koothan is certainly my comeback in Tamil cinema: Nagendra Prasad

Nagendra calls Koothan, a dance-based subject about the struggles of junior artistes and backup dancers, his comeback film.

Published: 10th October 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Nagendra Prasad

Actor-dancer Nagendra Prasad

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

In 1995, Mani Ratnam’s Bombay took the entire nation by storm. The film was bolstered by AR Rahman’s score, especially the song Humma Humma, which continues to rule the charts even 23 years after its release. Nagendra Prasad, the lead dancer in the video, made his on-screen debut with the film, and he has since had an on-and-off acting career. The choreographer-actor will next be seen in this Friday’s release, Koothan.

“I am playing the anti-hero for the first time. As an artist, I felt it was important to experiment with various characters in my career, and this was a challenge that I felt was necessary. It also helped that both the story and my character were impressive,” says Nagendra, the younger brother of Raju Sundaram and Prabhudheva.

The actor, who was last seen in this year’s Gulebaghavali, also shares that it was his performance in the 2017 film Bogan, co-starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, which made Koothan’s director Venky AL approach him for this film.

Nagendra calls Koothan, a dance-based subject about the struggles of junior artistes and backup dancers, his comeback film. “In the recent past, I’ve only played cameos in certain films, like my cop role in Bogan and a cameo in Prabhu anna’s upcoming film, Yung Mung Sung. So, Koothan is certainly my comeback in Tamil cinema,” says the actor who has played memorable roles in Vijay’s Ghilli and Kushi.    

He reveals that he is receiving praises from everyone, including his brothers, for his new look and performance in Koothan. “A lot of them are saying it is truly a comeback for me. Prabhu anna praised my stylish beard,” says Nagendra whose next film is a romcom starring him in the lead, which will be directed by NT Nantha of Valladesam fame. “It will definitely be different from the other characters I’ve played so far in my career. It is a very nice subject. The rest of the details about the film will be out by November.”
Aside from Nagendra, Koothan also stars several newcomers in the lead, with cameo appearances by veterans K Bhagyaraj, Urvashi and Manobala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagendra Prasad Koothan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap