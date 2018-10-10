Koothan is certainly my comeback in Tamil cinema: Nagendra Prasad

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

In 1995, Mani Ratnam’s Bombay took the entire nation by storm. The film was bolstered by AR Rahman’s score, especially the song Humma Humma, which continues to rule the charts even 23 years after its release. Nagendra Prasad, the lead dancer in the video, made his on-screen debut with the film, and he has since had an on-and-off acting career. The choreographer-actor will next be seen in this Friday’s release, Koothan.

“I am playing the anti-hero for the first time. As an artist, I felt it was important to experiment with various characters in my career, and this was a challenge that I felt was necessary. It also helped that both the story and my character were impressive,” says Nagendra, the younger brother of Raju Sundaram and Prabhudheva.

The actor, who was last seen in this year’s Gulebaghavali, also shares that it was his performance in the 2017 film Bogan, co-starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, which made Koothan’s director Venky AL approach him for this film.

Nagendra calls Koothan, a dance-based subject about the struggles of junior artistes and backup dancers, his comeback film. “In the recent past, I’ve only played cameos in certain films, like my cop role in Bogan and a cameo in Prabhu anna’s upcoming film, Yung Mung Sung. So, Koothan is certainly my comeback in Tamil cinema,” says the actor who has played memorable roles in Vijay’s Ghilli and Kushi.

He reveals that he is receiving praises from everyone, including his brothers, for his new look and performance in Koothan. “A lot of them are saying it is truly a comeback for me. Prabhu anna praised my stylish beard,” says Nagendra whose next film is a romcom starring him in the lead, which will be directed by NT Nantha of Valladesam fame. “It will definitely be different from the other characters I’ve played so far in my career. It is a very nice subject. The rest of the details about the film will be out by November.”

Aside from Nagendra, Koothan also stars several newcomers in the lead, with cameo appearances by veterans K Bhagyaraj, Urvashi and Manobala.