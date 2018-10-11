Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma will be entertaining and worth the ticket price: Kavin

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Small-screen actor and presenter Kavin, best known for his role as Vettaiyan in Saravanan Meenatchi, began his journey in cinema with a cameo in Pizza. He then went on to play a supporting role in Sathriyan (2017). With this week’s release, Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma (NET), Kavin will be joining the league of television personalities like Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Ma Ka Pa Anandh, who went on to play the lead role in films.

Kavin, who wants to make a name for himself as an actor, says he never thought he would end up in cinema. “When I began to work, my dreams were really small. I just wanted to earn fifteen thousand a month and look after my family. I wanted to be in media, either in front of the camera or behind it, so I tried my hand at everything. That’s how I got a chance to play a role in Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. Then when the Saravanan Meenatchi offer came my way, I was eager to explore more, and that eagerness has brought me here, to NET,” he says.

Asked if him being a well-known face on television will help the film, he says, “I guess we have an advantage as a sizeable crowd know my face. But rather than my image as lead actor, I am more concerned about the quality of the film and want that to be its USP. Tamil audiences look for content in a film and if that’s there, they celebrate even films with new faces like Aruvi.”

Kavin assures us that NET, a “fun film” based on friendship and love will be “entertaining and worth the ticket price. It will be a treat for youngsters who have a gang of friends, as almost 70 per cent of the film has been inspired from the real life of director Shiva Aravind. Also, Raju and Arunraja Kamaraj, who play my friends in the film, are close to me in real life and our off-screen bond will be evident on screen.”

