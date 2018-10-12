CBFC refers 'Marina Puratchi' movie to revising committee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marina Puratchi, a film based on the protests against the ban on jallikattu, has been referred by the Central Board of Film Certification to the revising committee comprising a 10-member team for undisclosed reasons.

The film, produced by filmmaker Pandiraj, is directed by his former associate, MS Raj. The director said the film traces the politics behind the ban on jallikattu in detail. “I’ve done extensive research for this film, and as a team, we’ve tried really hard to reveal the hidden truths behind this protest,” he said.

Going on to address the pending censor certification of the film, he explained, “We applied for certification on September 30. The censor committee saw our film and sent us an email on Wednesday, which read, ‘Your film has been directed to the revising committee as directed by the chairperson’.

They hadn’t mentioned the reason behind their recommendation to revising committee. I have complete faith in the law, so I applied to the revising committee at once. I believe that our film will get justice there because Marina Puratchi is not fiction; it is a real-life incident that drew the attention of the entire world towards us. We are yet to receive a date of certification from the committee.”

According to reliable sources, the film has been sent to the revising committee, as it identifies real-life personalities such as a former central minister, a famous female actor, a member of parliament, and a current central minister, as the reasons behind the ban.