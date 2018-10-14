Home Entertainment Tamil

#MeToo: 200 members of Carnatic music community raise voice

As artistes and students of music, we believe it is our responsibility to speak up and acknowledge that such unacceptable behaviour must be strongly condemned, said the note.

Published: 14th October 2018

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CHENNAI: As many as over 200 members of the Carnatic music community from across the world on Sunday came together to express that sexual harassment, abuse and assault must not be tolerated, and that it is time for the "deafening silence" to be broken.

A note from the Carnatic music community was shared on social media by celebrated vocalist TM Krishna. It featured the names of all artistes who have lent support to the #MeToo movement as part of which women are coming out about their unsavoury experiences in the work place.

"Over the past few days, we have all read many disturbing accounts of sexual harassment, abuse and assault, including from within the Carnatic music community. Many such instances in the past have been brushed under the carpet, subsequently creating a culture of silent complicity.

"There continues to be a deafening silence that needs to be broken. As artistes and students of music, we believe it is our responsibility to speak up and acknowledge that such unacceptable behaviour must be strongly condemned, in order to create a more equitable and safe environment for all people," the note read.

The members said it is important to bring to light those who have misused their position and power to exploit those at risk.

"We ask for due process through civil society investigations into these allegations to hold these individuals accountable, and whole-heartedly welcome those who want to come forward and share their stories.

At this juncture, we also encourage and request sabhas and cultural organisations all over the world to recognise this issue and put forward proactive structural measures to address such claims and prevent future incidents. We believe that this will make the Carnatic community safer for all," the note further read.

 

