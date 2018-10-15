Home Entertainment Tamil

Harish Kalyan’s next titled Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film with Puriyatha Pudhir-fame director Ranjit Jeyakodi has been titled Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

Published: 15th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film with Puriyatha Pudhir-fame director Ranjit Jeyakodi has been titled Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. The first look of the romantic drama was revealed by Vijay Sethupathi as a part of Bigg Boss Kondattam, yesterday. 

Explaining the quirky title, Ranjit says, “Ispade Raja is Chennai lingo for the King of Spades, and Idhaya Rani is the Queen of Hearts. These two are representative of the opposite ends of the spectrum. Ispade Raja is omnipresent.  

You can spot him in the streets, wearing an old T-shirt, faded jeans and branded, showy coolers. On the other hand, Idhaya Rani cannot be easily spotted. She restricts herself to the closed walls of high-end restaurants, pubs and malls. My film will explore the relationship dynamics between two persons from these contrasting backgrounds.”

Shilpa Manjunath, who debuted with the recent Vijay Antony-starrer Kaali, plays the female lead. Madhav Media, which earlier bankrolled the horror-thriller Zero, is producing Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, which has music by Sam CS.

