#MeToo: Ready to let court decide my fate, says lyricist Vairamuthu as another woman comes out against him

Responding to singer Chinmayi Sripaada’s allegations of sexual misconduct, lyricist Vairamuthu, in a short video on Sunday, claimed that there was no truth in the allegations.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:22 AM

Vairamuthu

Vairamuthu. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to singer Chinmayi Sripaada’s allegations of sexual misconduct, lyricist Vairamuthu, in a short video on Sunday, claimed that there was no truth in the allegations. He also asked the people involved to file cases against him if the charges were indeed true.

“I’m waiting to face it. For the last week, I have been discussing with senior lawyers and experts. I have collected unshakeable evidence,” he said.

He asked people not to judge him saying, “let the courts decide”.

After Chinmayi, California-based musician and photographer Sindhuja Rajaram also reportedly went on record as saying to an online news organisation this week that Vairamuthu had called her multiple times and texted her inappropriately after a couple of brief meetings.

‘Why the deafening silence’

The Carnatic music community seeks to clean up its own mess and objected to the ‘deafening silence’ over the accounts of sexual harassment and abuse.

Over 200 members have called for investigations into the allegations.

This comes days after Chimayi tweeted names of personalities from the cultural arts section of the society as alleged offenders.

