Home Entertainment Tamil

Acting in Vada Chennai easier than cutting fish, says Andrea

Andrea was naturally quite thrilled to be part of National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Andrea and Ameer in Vada Chennai

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Andrea was naturally quite thrilled to be part of National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. What she didn’t bargain for though was getting involved in a rather ‘fishy’ activity that the filmmaker had in store for her!

The film was shot in the North Madras area, and Andrea, who plays Chandra, had to get into character for her role. This was not merely about getting into the character’s head. She also had to prepare for the role in ways she didn’t expect: “As part of the homework for my role, I had to learn how to clean fish!” she says with a laugh. The area is well known for its fishing hamlets, varieties of fish and fish curries, and so the actor had to be adept at the technique of cleaning fish as she is an inhabitant of the area in the film. And Vetrimaaran, a known stickler for perfection, wanted her shot to look authentic. 

So after pack-up, when everybody went off to relax, Andrea used to go meet the local fisherfolk, to learn the art of fish cleaning. Every day, she learnt the technique bit by bit. Though she eventually mastered the art, it wasn’t an easy process, or for that matter, pain-free.

“I cut my finger badly one day while cleaning the fish with a sharp knife. But the deep cut wasn’t caused by the knife; it was caused by the sharp scales on the fish. Who knew fish scales were so sharp!”All that effort, sadly, was in vain. “In the final edit, that scene was removed from the film,” says Andrea. “However, I have a newfound respect for fisherfolk.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vada Chennai Andrea Vetrimaaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp