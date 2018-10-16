Karthi heads to Mt Everest for 'Dev'

By Express News Service

The shooting of the upcoming Karthi-starrer Dev has reached new heights. It is reported that the film's next schedule will be happening in and around Nepal and the makers have zeroed in on locations around Mount Everest for a stunt sequence.

The romantic-action thriller directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar will see Karthi reunite with his Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru co-star Rakul Preet. The latter will join the Dev shoot currently underway in Manali for filming the songs composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Bankrolled by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, Dev also stars actors like Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Amrutha Srinivasan and Karthik in important roles.

