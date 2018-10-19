Home Entertainment Tamil

South Indian queens shine in the 'Queen' remake first looks

On account of Vijayadasami, the makers of the Queen remake have released the first look of the Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav starrers.

Published: 19th October 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

The four South Indian 'Queens'

By Online Desk

On account of Vijayadasami, the makers of 'Paris Paris', the Hindi  have released the first look of the Tamil film starring Kajal Aggarwal. The first looks the Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada version was also released.

The Tamil caption translates to: "This Vijayadasami, your Parameshwari is coming to meet you all!"

The film's director, Ramesh Aravind also Tweeted the first look, saying that directing the film "was so fulfilling."

The Tamil film will see Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, Manjima Mohan, Tamannaah and Parul Yadav will star in the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions respectively. The Tamil and Kannada films 'Paris Paris' and 'Butterfly' is directed by Ramesh Aravind, and the Malayalam film 'Zam Zam' is helmed by Neela Kanta. The Tamannaah starrer Telugu version 'That is Mahalakshmi' is directed by Prashanth Varma.

Manjima Mohan, Kajal Aggarwal, Parul Yadav and Tamannaah during the shooting of the four films. (Photo | Instagram)

The Hindi movie 'Queen' starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead was released in 2014 and was directed by Vikas Bahl. The film was critically acclaimed for its heartwarming, woman-centric story and Kangana's acting. The film is about an innocent woman who is stood up by her fiance, and despite being grief-stricken she takes her honeymoon tour on her own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
queen Paris Paris Tamannaah Kajal Aggarwal Manjima Mohan Kangana ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp