WATCH Trailer | Sivakarthikeyan's Seemaraja to released on September 13th

With Samantha alongside Sivakarthikeyan for the first time and Simran playing the antagonist, the action movie looks promising.

Just a few more days until the action-packed Seemaraja steps into the field!

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Seemaraja' will hit the theatres on Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13th) and the trailer for the action comedy-drama was released yesterday. 

This is the third time Sivakarthikeyan is collaborating with Director Ponram, Comedian Soori and music director D Imman. Samantha Akkineni will be the female lead. 

The trailer promises more comedy scenes from the Soori and Sivakarthikeyan. The comedy duo also appears in Maan Karate. Yogi Babu, who was recently seen in 'Kolamaavu Kokila', will also be playing a character called 'Cricket Swamiji' to add on to the fun.

Simran in 'Seemaraja'

Veteran actors Napoleon and Simran will play the antagonists in the film. Simran, who is known to have played many love interest roles in her younger age, will be seen as a villain.

From the trailer, we can see that her role looks a little like that of Manisha Koirala's in the 2011 Dhanush starrer 'Mappillai'. Her folkish Tamil slang and behaviour also remind us of Eashwari Rao's character in 'Kaala'.

