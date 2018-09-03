Home Entertainment Tamil

It’s distasteful to drown out lyrics with music: Dhibu Ninan Thomas

Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the composer of Kanaa, touted to be India’s first film based on women’s cricket.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dhibu Ninan Thomas

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Aaradhana, the four-year-old daughter of Sivakarthikeyan, is the talk of the town, with her song Vaayadi Petha Pulla from Kanaa getting as many as 15 million views on YouTube. The music of Kanaa, the maiden production venture of Sivakarthikeyan, is by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Arunraja Kamaraj, the actor’s friends from college. While the latter is well-known as a lyricist and singer, the former is the man behind the melody, Nee Kavidhaigala, in 2017’s fantasy comedy, Maragatha Nanayam.

On Vaayadi Petha Pulla going viral, Dhibu says, “It was Arun who suggested that we have Aaradhana sing. Siva was initially skeptical about the idea as she is too young. I sent the soundtrack to Siva two weeks ahead of the recording, so she could be trained. She surprised us on the day of recording by completing her portions in an hour.”

It may be a sports film, but the film has a romantic number called Othaiyadi Pathaiyile sung by Anirudh. Dhibu rejects that the song was added for commercial reasons. “Forced songs come in the way of the narrative. Othaiyadi… is an essential part of this film, and is well integrated into the story.” Anirudh himself volunteered to sing the track, he reveals. “When Siva shared that he was producing a film, Anirudh readily wanted to be a part of it. I wanted him to sing this love number, because I believe he has an amazing and soulful voice.”

Dhibu is keen that music should not overpower the lyrics. “Lyrics have the power to convey emotions in a way music quite can’t. Sound should never overpower the beauty of lyrics. This is why I make sure that the lyrics in my songs are always audible and clear. I think it’s distasteful to compose songs whose lyrics you cannot hear.”

Kanaa, he says, is a film for all people. “Arun has come up with incidents that we can all relate to. The film is not confined to a particular section of people.”

Dhibu says it feels like a dream when he realises that three college friends without any backing or knowledge about cinema have become known names in the industry. “We all had humble beginnings. While Siva was doing mimes, Arun was writing poems and I was performing in light music competitions. We were famous only inside our college.

We had the dream of making it in cinema, but didn’t have a clear roadmap. We’ve even made mock posters with our names credited as actor, composer and director.” He attributes their success to a dogged desire for success. “Aasa pattaa pathaadhu, adam pidikkanum,” Dhibu says. “We were constantly fighting for a breakthrough and one fine day, everything changed.”

Dhibu realises there’s a lot of expectation surrounding Kanaa. “We are doing our best to deliver a successful film that will be loved by all. If we fail, all the hype would just be a waste of time. I am composing the background score for the film and am really happy with how the film has shaped up. Sathyaraj sir’s character is among his best, and Aishwarya Rajesh too has worked really hard to get into the skin of the character.”

The composer doesn’t intend to go on a signing spree. “I want to take up scripts that excite me and connect with my life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhibu Ninan Thomas Kanaa Aishwarya Rajesh Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival