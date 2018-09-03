New promo released for Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai

By Online Desk

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai is set on the gang wars in North Madras (hence the title).

The team behind the movie has released a new promo, introducing the major characters in the film.

While Dhanush's character is named Anpu, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as Chandira, Samudrakani as Guna, Daniel Balaji as Thampi, Ameer as Rajan.

Watch the promo here:

"Vada Chennai", a crime drama, marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously worked in "Polladhavan" and "Aadukulam". The film also features the actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

From the trailer, it seems that the role of a local carrom player, who gets drawn into a mafia gang unwillingly.

Set in the 1970s, the first part looks to be extensively shot in North Chennai.

Santhosh Narayanan has scored music for the film.

Jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions, Vada Chennai is all set to release on 17 October.