Silambarasan in trouble for not returning advance of shelved project

By Online Desk

The Madras High Court has ruled that actor Simbu must pay back the money that he received as an advance from producers at Passion movie makers.

The court ruled that he should return the 50 lakhs with an additional interest of 35 lakhs for causing a loss for the producers. If the amount is not furnished in 4 days, the actor's home appliances and car will be seized.

After receiving the advance, Simbu reportedly didn't turn up for shooting. When Simbu also refused to return the advance, the producers filed a case against the actor.

In court, Simbu blamed the producers for not beginning the film shooting on time.

'Arasan', which was to be produced by passion movie makers, was pitched to actor Simbu by director Narayan Nagendra Rao in 2015. The director had just completed his film 'Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey' and was hoping to star Simbu in a film about a leader. The director had also started with another project while waiting for Arasan to materialise.

According to Dinamalar, Narayan expressed sorrow that Simbu was blamed for this, and that the title of the film which was kept under wraps was revealed.