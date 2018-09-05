Avalukenna Azhagiya Mugam: A romcom with a message

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Avalukenna Azhagiya Mugam ­— the famous lines of Kannadasan in Nagesh-starrer Server Sundaram, is the title of debutant director Kesavan’s film, which is due for release this Friday.

The filmmaker, who has previously assisted Kadhir and Kalanjiyam, says his romcom has the message that people should focus on making a living before getting into relationships.“You find today’s youth using the word ‘love’ at the drop of a hat. Stand on your own feet first, is what I want to say with my film,” he says.

Kesavan admits it was quite a task to get the Delhi girl, Anupama Prakash, into the skin of her character. “She had the looks, but could not quite get the hang of the language. Fortunately, seasoned dubbing artiste Saveetha was able to manage.”

Among the film’s highlights, according to Kesavan, is a song sung by debutant Chandralekha, a tribal woman who already has a large following in YouTube. Another ace up his sleeve, he adds, is the presence of popular comedian Yogi Babu.

“We have also included the usual ‘commercial ingredients’ to make the film more entertaining,” he concludes.