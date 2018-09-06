Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan, veteran Tamil comedian and mimicry artiste, passes away

Ramanathan was known for his impeccable impressions of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan, considered one of the first mimicry artistes in Tamil cinema, passed away late Tuesday night, at the age of 74, of age-related ailments. Ramanathan made his acting debut in the RC Sakthi-directed Sparisam in 1982. Though he was part of successful films like Oru Pullaankuzhal Aduppoodhigaradhu and Manakanakku, the actor’s stage career far surpassed his on-screen work.

In particular, Ramanathan was known for his impeccable impressions of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

Veteran actor and mimicry artist Chinni Jayanth recalled his performances fondly. “In the 1970s and 80s, when I was in school and college, I used to see a lot of his shows. Personally, I am a big fan of his MR Radha impression,” he said.

Conferred with Kalaimamani Award and Kalaiselvan Award by the State government, Ramanathan can be credited for popularising mimicry in Tamil Nadu.

Chinni Jayanth concurred: “His audience was mainly in the villages and his routine with a ‘steel tin’ was extremely popular.” He also fondly remembered the time Ramanathan’s Nadaswaram act left him and Rajinikanth in peals of laughter.

Actor Robo Shankar, who referred to Ramanathan’s demise as a personal loss, said, “I have done a lot of shows with him. He felt Shankar was too normal a name and gave me the moniker of ‘Malaysia’ Shankar.” Shankar added that Ramanathan gave him numerous stage opportunities.

Known for his unique dialogue delivery, Ramanathan laid the path for future mimicry artistes and proved the field was lucrative. “At a time when mimicry artistes hardly got a chance to act in cinema, his courage to pursue both helped me overcome my fear of chances drying up,” said Chinni Jayanth.

Nadigar Sangam released a statement condoling his death.

Ramanathan is survived by his wife Bhanumathi and children, Sai Bala and Sai Guru Balaji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rocket Ramanathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt