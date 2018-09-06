Home Entertainment Tamil

Veteran Tamil actor Vellai Subbaiah passes away

Published: 06th September 2018 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Tamil film comedian Vellai Subbaiah. (File | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah died after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here, family sources said Thursday.

He was 78. He is survived by wife and daughter.

The actor died Wednesday night and the last rites were performed this afternoon.

Subbaiah had acted in more than 250 films and featured with almost all top Tamil actors including M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and new generation actors like Vijay and Ajith.

He was a native of Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode district and was living with his daughter in Mettupalayam for the last four years following age-related illness, the sources said.

Among the notable movies Subbaiah had worked include Bharathiraaja's 'Alaigal Oivathillai', 'Gopurangal Saivathillai', 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Karakattakaran.'

Subbiah is a recipient of the state government's prestigious 'Kalai Mudumani' recently.

