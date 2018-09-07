Karthik Subbaraj drops the motion poster of Thalaivar 165, Rajinikanth starrer now named 'Petta'

By Online Desk

As more and more details for the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj-Superstar Rajinikanth collaboration is being revealed, the new age director released the motion poster of 'Petta' on Friday.

In the motion poster, it is evident that the superstar will sport the famous and beloved 1995 'Baasha' look. The video seems like it was shot from inside a church.

Rajinikanth in 'Baasha' (Photo | IMDB)

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will also star Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Yogi Babu. According to many reports, Vijay Sethupathi may play the antagonist.

Bobby Simha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Twitter)

The shooting for the film reportedly started in June in Darjeeling and will be released after '2.0'.

Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He also happens to be the nephew of the superstar.