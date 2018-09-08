'Vandi' Trailer | This Vidharth-starrer shows a police's thrilling endeavour to nab purse-snatchers

By Online Desk

Directed by debutante Rajeesh Bala, the trailer of the upcoming movie 'Vandi' released on Saturday.

The film stars Vidharth and Chandini Tamilarasan in lead roles. The story revolves around the lives of people involved in purse-snatching. The glimpse from the trailer also shows the struggles faced by the police in such cases.

The music department is taken care by Sooraj S Kurup, who has actively contributed in Malayalam films since 2016. He is best known for his composition 'Sita Kalyanam' in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Solo'.

Actor Vidharth will be seen in a different dimention in this action-thriller. He had previously played the lead in the 2010 film 'Mynaa', which fetched him the Vijay Award for Best Debut Actor.

After playing a series of supporting roles in past, Chandini Tamilarasan is speculated to play a crucial role in the film. With her recent film Vanjagar Ulagam hitting the theathers this Friday, Chandini will be pinning her hopes on 'Vandi' to be her big break.