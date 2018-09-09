'Kammattipadam' actor Manikandan Achari joins Rajinikanth's 'Petta'

By Express News Service

Kammattipadam actor Manikandan Achari has joined the cast of Rajinikanth's next film, Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor posted a picture of himself on Facebook with Vijay Sethupathi from the film's Lucknow set along with a caption, "In Lucknow with Vijay Sethupathi as part of Karthik Subbaraj's next. I also thanked him on behalf of all Malayalis for the help he provided during the time of the floods."​

In addition to Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, Petta also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha and Simran. The film's Lucknow schedule, which began on Friday, will last a month. The crew is also expected to film in some other areas of Uttar Pradesh. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project.

Vijay Sethupathy and Manikandan Achari on Petta sets.

Manikandan Achari made his debut in Rajeev Ravi's Kammattipadam in 2016. He will be next seen in Kayamkulam Kochunni (with Nivin Pauly) and Ripper (based on the life of serial killer 'Ripper' Chandran).