'Dhilluku Dhuddu 2' to be more than a horror film

We had previously reported that Lollu Sabha-fame director Rambala has teamed up with Santhanam for a sequel to their 2016 horror comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rambala, Santhanam and Deepti Sati on Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 sets.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Lollu Sabha-fame director Rambala has teamed up with Santhanam for a sequel to their 2016 horror comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up and the makers are busy with the post-production work. Santhanam took to Instagram to confirm the news.

Speaking about the film, director Rambala says, “We wrapped the film in 40 days, and are almost done with the dubbing process and CG work. We’re planning to release the first look of the film soon. Similar to the first part, this will also be about a ghost, but there’s more to it than just that. The horror sequences will have different dimensions to them.”

The film also stars Rajendran, Urvashi, Bipin, and Malayalam actor Shritha Sivadas in her Tamil debut. Singapore-based musician Shabeer has been roped in as the composer, while Deepak Kumar Pathy, who handled the cinematography for the first film, is also part of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Santhanam is currently awaiting the release of Server Sundaram. Rambala, on the other hand, is also directing a romcom titled Daavu with Kayal Chandran and Reba Monica John in the lead.

