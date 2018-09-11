Home Entertainment Tamil

'Kirik Party'-fame Samyuktha Hegde to debut in Tamil

Directed by debutante Nattu Dev, the film, as the title suggests, will revolve around a dog.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Samyuktha Hegde

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Kirik Party-fame Samyuktha Hegde will make her Tamil debut with a film named Puppy. Directed by debutante Nattu Dev, the film, as the title suggests, will revolve around a dog. Samyuktha reveals that this was one of the reasons why she accepted the project. “A major part of the film is about a dog and I was really fascinated by that. I did get several other offers in Tamil earlier but I wasn’t really keen on the scripts. I am glad I could get an interesting script for my debut.”

The actor adds that the team is another reason for her choosing this project. “They are extremely devoted to their work. They helped me with the entire script during pre-production so that I can say my lines without prompting,” says Samyuktha, who is currently shooting for the film.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samyuktha Hegde Kirik Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival