Rahul Ramakrishna to play villain in Tamil debut

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Rahul Ramakrishna, who shot to fame with his roles in Telugu hits like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is all set to make his Tamil debut in Caarthick Raju’s third directorial venture, a Tamil/Telugu bilingual with Sundeep Kishan playing the lead.

Talking about his character, Rahul says, “I play an evil, misogynistic abuser in the film. My character, which will be representative of how not to treat women, will be instrumental to an important plot-twist. I have approached this film with a lot more subtlety than I have done my Telugu films so far.”

It was Sundeep Kishan, who had apparently recommended him for the character, after being impressed with his style of dialogue delivery. Rahul has apparently wrapped up his portions for this yet-to-be-titled project, a mystery-drama that also stars Bollywood actor Anya Singh. The film, which is said to be heavy on CG, is expected to release later this year.