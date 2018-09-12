Home Entertainment Tamil

Rahul Ramakrishna to play villain in Tamil debut

Talking about his character, Rahul says, “I play an evil, misogynistic abuser in the film.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Rahul Ramakrishna, who shot to fame with his roles in Telugu hits like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is all set to make his Tamil debut in Caarthick Raju’s third directorial venture, a Tamil/Telugu bilingual with Sundeep Kishan playing the lead.

Talking about his character, Rahul says, “I play an evil, misogynistic abuser in the film. My character, which will be representative of how not to treat women, will be instrumental to an important plot-twist. I have approached this film with a lot more subtlety than I have done my Telugu films so far.”

It was Sundeep Kishan, who had apparently recommended him for the character, after being impressed with his style of dialogue delivery. Rahul has apparently wrapped up his portions for this yet-to-be-titled project, a mystery-drama that also stars Bollywood actor Anya Singh. The film, which is said to be heavy on CG, is expected to release later this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru