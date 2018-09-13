Comedian Soori's six-pack in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Seemaraja' wins praise from fans and film fraternity

By Online Desk

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a stunning photo of co-actor Soori showing off his muscular chest and six-pack abs.

The shocking transformation of comedian Soori created a lot of buzz on the internet with a lot of fans and celebrities going gaga over his new physique.

Here is our #SixPackSoori 8 months of hard work..Extremely Happy to share tis pic hereMathssssssss #Aasaramarakaaya pic.twitter.com/SN3bRKOgR7 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 12, 2018

The photo gathered over 6,900 retweets and 42,000 likes within a few hours. Here are some of the reactions of Kollywood celebrities after coming across Soori's photo.

Here is #SixPackSoori 8 months of hard work.. pic.twitter.com/U6s0WhxsxA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 12, 2018

#SixPackSoori extraordinary @sooriofficial brother Top form Proud of ur dedication and hardwork bro remembering ur speech at Nehru Stadium https://t.co/kNaJDPZkyr — Arya (@arya_offl) September 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Seemaraja' hit the theatres today on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13th).

After delivering two successful hits in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Rajini Murugan (2016), Sivakarthikeyan is collaborating with director Ponram for the third time.

Soori, who shares a great on-screen equation with Sivakarthikeyan will provide the comic relief in the film.

The music department handled by D Imman who is a regular in Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram films. Samantha Akkineni will be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan for the first time on the big screen.