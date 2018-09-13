Home Entertainment Tamil

Prepare for Chitti: Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' teaser is out!

Chitti the robot is back to fight a bigger evil, played by Akshay Kumar.

Published: 13th September 2018

A screengrab from teh teaser of '2.0' (Photo | YouTube)

Chitti the robot is back to fight a bigger evil!

It is still unclear what the supervillain (played by Akshay Kumar) is after, but he seems to take form by sucking out the smartphones from around the world. 

Lyca Productions has released the exciting teaser of the upcoming Sci-fi thriller '2.0', starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in the lead.

Akshay Kumar from the teaser of '2.0'

Just like the first part (Enthiran), the film is directed by Shankar with music by AR Rahman.

In the 2010 film 'Enthiran', Chitti (played by Rajinikanth) is seen as a museum exhibit in the film's final scene. A child passing notices that the exhibit is dismantled, and when she questions why, Chitti replies: 'I began thinking' (meaning that the robot began thinking and feeling by itself).

In the newly released teaser, Vaseegaran (creator of Chitti, also played by Rajinikanth) announces that they would need a "superpower" to tackle the evil. "Chitti, the robot," he says.

Even though we see Akshay Kumar's character, with creepy long nails and terrifying eyes in only one frame, he seems to be controlling the smartphones which changes from one form to another, posing a big challenge for Chitti and Vaseegaran.

Interestingly, before Akshay Kumar was signed, Arnold Schwarzenegger was considered for the villain role.

