Dha Dha 87 Trailer | Charuhasan, not Kamal Haasan, to come back as 'Sathya'

By Online Desk

The trailer of the upcoming Charuhasan film 'Dha Dha 87' is out and it drops hints that the film could be a sequel to his brother Kamal Haasan's 1988 film 'Sathya'.

The trailer begins with Janagaraj saying: "Andha kaalathlaye rendu ministera konnavan" (In those days itself he killed two ministers) - probably indicating the two bigshots that Sathya was confronting in the 1988 film - Mariappa and Dandapani. Janagaraj acted in 'Sathya' as Naidu.

A little further into the trailer, Charuhasan says "Naan onnum Yaman illa da. Sathya" (I'm not Yama, I'm Sathya). It's also interesting to note that the Sathya wore white shirts throughout the 1988 film, whereas this Sathya is seen wearing black.

Actress Saroja, grandmother of Keerthy Suresh, is seen in the trailer and will appear alongside Charuhasan, probably filling the role of Geetha Nair played by Amala Akkineni from the previous film. She also appears gangster-like in the trailer, saying: "Avan yaaru nnu sollu da! Thookeerlam!" (Tell me who he is! We'll kill him!).

In March 2018, the teaser of 'Dha Dha 87' released, indicating that the film would be about child abuse. Charuhasan is seen setting the perpetrator on fire saying, "Moonu vayasu kozhandha da!" (She's only a 3-year-old!).

The low lighting interrogation scene looks very familiar to the scene from 'Baasha' where Rajini holds a similar interrogation with a man who planted a bomb.

While 'Dha Dha 87' will be Vijay Sri G's directorial debut, coincidentally 'Sathya' was Suresh Krishna's debut.

The film will also star Anand Pandi and Jeni Pallavi.