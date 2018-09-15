Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash Kumar draws lightning in first look poster of 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha'

The poster of the film features a lungi-clad GV Prakash Kumar drawing lightning from the sky while meteors appear to be crashing to earth as well a howling dog- all the quintessential horror elements.

Published: 15th September 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Reportedly the film is about a man, Nanda's (played by GV Prakash), search for 'true love'.

By Online Desk

Adhik Ravichander, who had previously made 'Trisha illena Nayanthara' and 'Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan' has released the first look poster of GV Prakash Kumar starrer 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.'

The film which unites Adhik with his 'Trisha illena...' star, features Amyra Dastur as the female lead. 

The poster of the film features a lungi-clad GV Prakash Kumar drawing lightning from the sky while meteors appear to be crashing to earth as well a howling dog- all the quintessential horror elements.

There is also a ghost-like figure on the top-right portion of the poster as well the tower of Chennai Central railway station on the top-left.

Reportedly the film is about a man, Nanda's (played by GV Prakash), search for 'true love'. The girl is named Nandha and hence the title.

The shooting of the film was done in Chennai and Ooty.

Written and directed by Adhik Ravichander, 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha' is produced by Dinesh Karthik under the banner of 'Vision I Medias' and is being made in 3D as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GV Prakash Kumar Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha Adhik Ravichander Amyra Dastur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi