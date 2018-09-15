GV Prakash Kumar draws lightning in first look poster of 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha'

By Online Desk

Adhik Ravichander, who had previously made 'Trisha illena Nayanthara' and 'Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan' has released the first look poster of GV Prakash Kumar starrer 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.'

The film which unites Adhik with his 'Trisha illena...' star, features Amyra Dastur as the female lead.

The poster of the film features a lungi-clad GV Prakash Kumar drawing lightning from the sky while meteors appear to be crashing to earth as well a howling dog- all the quintessential horror elements.

There is also a ghost-like figure on the top-right portion of the poster as well the tower of Chennai Central railway station on the top-left.

Reportedly the film is about a man, Nanda's (played by GV Prakash), search for 'true love'. The girl is named Nandha and hence the title.

The shooting of the film was done in Chennai and Ooty.

Written and directed by Adhik Ravichander, 'Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha' is produced by Dinesh Karthik under the banner of 'Vision I Medias' and is being made in 3D as well.