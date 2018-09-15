Priya Bhavani Shankar to play lead role opposite Atharvaa in 'Kurudhi Aattam'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

It is official. Priya Bhavani Shankar has been brought on board as the female lead for Atharvaa’s next Kurudhi Aattam with Sri Ganesh.

Confirming the announcement, director Sri Ganesh says, “It is a lively story set in Madurai, and so, we wanted a Tamil girl for the heroine’s part, someone who performs well, speaks the language and whom the audience can related with easily. Priya has all these qualities.”

He further adds, “I was scouting for locations in Madurai and could see that Priya has a good reach and positive vibe among the audience there. I really hope that the characters played by Atharvaa and Priya become household names after our film.”

Kurudhi Aattam will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and will also feature Radha Ravi and Radikaa in important roles. The first look of the film is expected soon.