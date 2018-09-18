Home Entertainment Tamil

An unlikely mobbing

When you’re a popular actor, you expect to get mobbed every now and then.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Jarugandi

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When you’re a popular actor, you expect to get mobbed every now and then. Actor Jai, however, scarcely imagined the sort of mobbing he would have to experience while shooting for producer Nithin Sathya’s Jarugandi at Pondicherry.The shooting was going on as per plan in Pondicherry. Jai stood on one side of the road, with the villain facing him from the other side.

The scene being shot demanded that Jai speak some dialogues out loud and make some animated gestures. As the road was rather crowded, the camera was hidden from sight, so as not to attract passersby. Jai finished the scene as planned, and that’s when trouble began. A few onlookers suddenly rushed at Jai to convey their disappointment with him. “They seemed quite upset, and kept telling me that I’d done something wrong. One person said he didn’t expect it from me at all,” recounts Jai. “I stood puzzled, and had no idea what they were talking about.”

And then, it finally dawned on Jai, as the onlookers continued to make a big hue and cry, that he was standing in front of a shop that was selling pirated DVDs. “And as I was standing there, they had assumed I had come there to buy pirated copies.”

Before he could gather his wits, a sizeable crowd had formed around him, and the situation had began getting out of hand. Meanwhile, traffic on the road had come to a halt, and the commotion continued. “I’d been mobbed before, but this was the first time I was in a horrible situation. With the crowd yelling at me, it was impossible for me explain. Luckily, the camera team managed to break through the crowd, and explained that I was merely shooting. Finally, they understood.”

 It took almost two hours for the crowd and traffic to be cleared. “We were behind schedule by almost two hours. I’m just happy we finished that scene at least. You’ll know which scene when you see it in the film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo