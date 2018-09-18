Home Entertainment Tamil

Trisha to play a mother in Paramapadham Vilaiyattu

Trisha, who is awaiting the release of 96, has almost wrapped up shooting for her next film titled Paramapadham Vilaiyattu.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Trisha (Photo | Instagram)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Trisha, who is awaiting the release of 96, has almost wrapped up shooting for her next film titled Paramapadham Vilaiyattu. The actor will be essaying the role of a doctor, who’s also the mother of a girl. Speaking about the film, director Thiru Gnanam says, “This action thriller is about how a person gets into trouble while helping someone else and how she manages to get out of it. We’ve almost completed the shoot and have only about ten days of filming left.”

Paramapadham Vilaiyattu has been extensively shot in Chennai and Yercaud. “The remainder of the film will also be shot in both places. In Yercaud, we’ll be shooting in the 200-year-old Robert Clive mansion as it is apt for the story,” adds Thiru Gnanam. 

The film also stars Nandha, Richard, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Azhagappan, Imman Annachi, Chaams and Sona. Amresh is handling the music for this film produced by 24 HRS. With the post-production work happening simultaneously, the makers are eyeing a Diwali release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trisha 96 Paramapadham Vilaiyattu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo