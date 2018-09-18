Trisha to play a mother in Paramapadham Vilaiyattu

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Trisha, who is awaiting the release of 96, has almost wrapped up shooting for her next film titled Paramapadham Vilaiyattu. The actor will be essaying the role of a doctor, who’s also the mother of a girl. Speaking about the film, director Thiru Gnanam says, “This action thriller is about how a person gets into trouble while helping someone else and how she manages to get out of it. We’ve almost completed the shoot and have only about ten days of filming left.”

Paramapadham Vilaiyattu has been extensively shot in Chennai and Yercaud. “The remainder of the film will also be shot in both places. In Yercaud, we’ll be shooting in the 200-year-old Robert Clive mansion as it is apt for the story,” adds Thiru Gnanam.

The film also stars Nandha, Richard, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Azhagappan, Imman Annachi, Chaams and Sona. Amresh is handling the music for this film produced by 24 HRS. With the post-production work happening simultaneously, the makers are eyeing a Diwali release.