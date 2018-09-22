I love Parthiban’s eye for detail: Rocky Nagooran

S Naagarajan By

Express News Service

Why filmmaking?

Right from a young age, I had an interest in visual storytelling and used to take part in plays and dance shows. On seeing this, many suggested that I pursue filmmaking and this led me to direction.

What do you like about Parthiban as a director?

He is always working on something. I love how his execution stays true to his drafts. He never gives in to fatuous demands for commercial elements. I also love his eye for detail and the way he interestingly infuses details into his script.

What have you learned about films from him?

I have learned how framing should communicate the sensibility of a scene. I have also learnt how to be resourceful at filmmaking with the aid of production design.

What’s one area of filmmaking that you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

I initially had a tough time with successfully pulling off a schedule as planned. It was quite hard for me during the first few days, but then I gradually learnt my way.

Who’s a director you wish you could work with, and why?

I want to work with (indie filmmaker) Youdish Shivan. The way he pens scripts and narrates stories are in a league of their own. I have also always dreamt of working with Gautham Menon.

Have you ever been starstruck?

I was starstruck by Gautham Menon. The way he observes things is absolutely brilliant.

What’s the oddest or memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?

There is one memory that will always be etched in my mind. That is the speed at which Vijay Sethupathi enacted a sequence with no retakes. He simply asked what needed to be done and performed the sequence with perfection.



What do you think you can bring to Tamil cinema if given an opportunity to direct?

I hope that someday the psychological thriller and fantasy adventure genres attain more popularity and become mainstream. When that happens, I hope I am a part of that transition.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?

Independent music. I already have a team that I work with on music compositions.

What do you want to change about Tamil cinema?

I would like for there to be more transparency when it comes to box office collections. It’s not so bad when comes to the urban centres, but it is missing in the rural centres which is quite disheartening.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

I have a sci-fi script that revolves around two gangsters. I hope I can cast Ajith and Vijay as the gangsters. I have also penned a cyber crime thriller, for which I think Anirudh would be the perfect fit. I hope to sign him someday.

Rocky Nagooran

Director(s) worked with: R Parthiban

Films worked on: Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga

Main responsibilities: Casting, action continuity, and post-production responsibilities