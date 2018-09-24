Home Entertainment Tamil

Ashima Narwal to play the lead in Rajabheema

Bigg Boss Season One fame Arav, who is making his acting debut in a lead role with Rajabheema, will have Indian-Australian model-turned-actor Ashima Narwal starring opposite him in the film.

Published: 24th September 2018 01:06 AM

Ashima

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Speaking about the film, Ashima says, “Rajabheema highlights the conflict between humans and animals. It will be about the bonding between them as well, and will be different from the usual elephant films we’ve seen. The film is being made with immense research from the director’s end. I’m glad that I’m a part of something so different. We will go on floors in October.”

The actor’s debut Tamil film Kolaigaran is alongside Vijay Antony. “Kolaigaran shooting is going on at the moment and we’re halfway through with it. Filming is expected to be wrapped up within a month,” adds Ashima.

Rajabheema is directed by debutante Naresh Sampath and is said to be a complete commercial film that will be enjoyed by both adults and children.

