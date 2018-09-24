Home Entertainment Tamil

Pasumai Vazhi Salai shot on the world’s highest motorable road

Co-starring Pasupathy, it is produced by Santhosh’s wife Nirupama, and will have music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Published: 24th September 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pasumai Vazhi Salai

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We have previously reported that Jallikattu 5-23 Jan 2017 director Santhosh Gopal had commenced working on his second film Pasumai Vazhi Saalai even before his first film hit the screens. It’s now known that a crucial scene in the film that is based on real-life incidents surrounding the Salem 8-way road project, has been shot at Khardung La pass, the highest motorable road.

“We shot for 15 days in the Himalayan area covering Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, Leh and Ladakh. The land we’re speaking about in the film, Salem and Dharmapuri, also have hills such as Kalrayan and Shevaroy hills. So to highlight the importance of mountains, we have shown Kishore’s character in the Himalayas. There are tribal people who live in these hills and count on it for their livelihood, so imagine their plight when the 8-way road project happens,” says the director.

Kishore, who plays one of the leads in the film, rode a bike in minus four degrees which apparently shocked the film crew. “I was stunned by Kishore’s commitment. Many of us had altitude sickness, but he was able to withstand it as he lives on his farm in the Western Ghats when he’s not shooting. While we had decided to take the bike up the mountain in a truck, Kishore insisted on riding it himself,” says Santhosh, adding, “Apart from shooting in Khardung La pass after obtaining a military pass, we also shot in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Tibet.”

The film’s shoot will continue in Switzerland and also various parts of Tamil Nadu. Co-starring Pasupathy, it is produced by Santhosh’s wife Nirupama, and will have music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pasumai Vazhi Saalai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival